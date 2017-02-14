Community shows appreciation for downtown Tyler; New York Store set to feature 8 loft spaces
On the faade of the historic New York Store building on Tuesday hung more than 150 heart-shaped cards called heart bombs. Heart Bombing is the act of showering an old or historic place with tangible expressions of affection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
