Community runners come together to ra...

Community runners come together to raise funds for a cause

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

A piece of East Texas running history was resurrected Saturday in a form of a city-to-city event that drew hundreds of runners. With the start, more than 300 runners put their names in the history books as the first field in 16 years to compete in the 11-mile run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Many pharts 1,106
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) 2 hr Innocent people i... 14
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Thu SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb 8 Inquisitor 2
Bob Brackeen (Jan '15) Feb 1 Buford 13
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan '17 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,223 • Total comments across all topics: 278,782,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC