City of Tyler gains new tract of land

More than 80 acres were added to Tyler's city limits on Wednesday, with Tyler City Council voting unanimously to enter into an agreement with Whitehouse ISD surrounding the future site of Brown Elementary. The belt of land, located west of the intersection of Rhones Quarter Road and CR 2191, is owned by Whitehouse ISD, but with this annexation it will be able to tap into Tyler utilities.

