City of Tyler gains new tract of land
More than 80 acres were added to Tyler's city limits on Wednesday, with Tyler City Council voting unanimously to enter into an agreement with Whitehouse ISD surrounding the future site of Brown Elementary. The belt of land, located west of the intersection of Rhones Quarter Road and CR 2191, is owned by Whitehouse ISD, but with this annexation it will be able to tap into Tyler utilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|3 hr
|Taylor6099Sharice
|18
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC