Christus Mother Frances Hospital - " South Tyler set to open Monday
The new 41,200 square foot, state-of-the-art facility features a 24/7 emergency care center, comprehensive lab services, an outpatient imaging center, an outpatient surgery center, Stryker Studio 3 technology and more. Located at 8389 S. Broadway Ave., the hospital also has an emergency department, eight inpatient beds, advanced imaging and diagnostic laboratory services.
