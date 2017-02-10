Christus Mother Frances Hospital - " South Tyler set to open Monday

The new 41,200 square foot, state-of-the-art facility features a 24/7 emergency care center, comprehensive lab services, an outpatient imaging center, an outpatient surgery center, Stryker Studio 3 technology and more. Located at 8389 S. Broadway Ave., the hospital also has an emergency department, eight inpatient beds, advanced imaging and diagnostic laboratory services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.