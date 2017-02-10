CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - So...

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - South Tyler Expands Access to Nationally Recognized Care

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - South Tyler , a new, state-of-the-art, 41, 200-square-foot hospital, with a 24 7 emergency room, eight inpatient beds, onsite imaging and lab services, and five surgical suites, opens its doors to the public on Monday, February 13. "CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler currently handles more emergency room visits than any local provider, with almost 75,000 per year, and is committed to outreach not only with facilities, but through services with Champion EMS and Flight For Life," said Chris Glenney, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System. "Being able to access quality health care, especially emergency care and specialty care, is hugely important to patients.

