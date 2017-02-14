Catholic schools celebrate
One student goes for a hug instead of a handshake as Bishop Joseph Strickland welcomes students from St. Gregory Cathedral School to a joint mass with T.K. Gorman during Catholic Schools Week on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Bishop Joseph Strickland welcomes students from St. Gregory Cathedral School to a joint mass with T.K. Gorman during Catholic Schools Week on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|17 hr
|Buford
|13
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|LOL
|12
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Jan 28
|Travler
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC