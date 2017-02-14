Catholic schools celebrate

One student goes for a hug instead of a handshake as Bishop Joseph Strickland welcomes students from St. Gregory Cathedral School to a joint mass with T.K. Gorman during Catholic Schools Week on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Bishop Joseph Strickland welcomes students from St. Gregory Cathedral School to a joint mass with T.K. Gorman during Catholic Schools Week on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.