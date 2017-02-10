Catholic Diocese of Tyler to celebrate 30 years of serving East Texans
The Diocese of Tyler will celebrate its 30th anniversary this month, an occasion to be marked with joy over the growth and optimism about the future. Missionary priests were the first people to serve Tyler's Catholic community starting in 1878, when they rode on horseback from Palestine and Nacogdoches to Tyler to celebrate Mass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 min
|Defiant1
|1,098
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Thu
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 1
|LOL
|12
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC