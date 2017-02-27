CASA and Jersey Mike's team up for month of giving in March
CASA for Kids of East Texas, is joining forces with the two Jersey Mike's Subs restaurants in Tyler for the 7th Annual "Month of Giving" fundraising campaign. During the month of March, customers can make a donation to CASA for Kids of East Texas at any area Jersey Mike's restaurant and receive a coupon for free chips and a drink.
