Card 53 comedy at Liberty Hall on Feb 4

The City of Tyler's Liberty Hall will welcome Card 53 back to the stage on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. This will be a great night of improv comedy where everything is made up on the spot. A short form improv comedy troupe located in Tyler, the typical Card 53 show consists of eight sketches that are three to five minutes in length.

