Card 53 comedy at Liberty Hall on Feb 4
The City of Tyler's Liberty Hall will welcome Card 53 back to the stage on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. This will be a great night of improv comedy where everything is made up on the spot. A short form improv comedy troupe located in Tyler, the typical Card 53 show consists of eight sketches that are three to five minutes in length.
Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
