Brookshire's to sell dairy manufacturing plant, buyer assures employee retention
TYLER, TX, February 3, 2017 - In a move that promises to expand farmer-owned Hiland Dairy's footprint and support economic development in Tyler, Texas, the company today announced that it will acquire the manufacturing assets of Tyler, Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Company's ice cream, dairy and water plants. The deal is expected to close in March, 2017.
