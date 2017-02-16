Breathing Easier: Air quality in East Texas is vastly improved,...
As the plant manager at Trane, Ted Crabtree spends a lot of time thinking about what the plant isn't producing - waste, in the form of emissions and materials. Last week, Trane's parent company, Ingersoll Rand, announced the Tyler factory has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 17,000 metric tons since 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC