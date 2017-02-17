Arraignment set Tuesday for suspect i...

Arraignment set Tuesday for suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder case

A man accused of killing an East Texas girl is scheduled for arraignment at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 241st District Court in Tyler. Gustavo Zavala-Garcia is charged with capital murder in the death of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco, whose body was found inside a well on his property.

