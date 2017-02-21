Annual Prom dress closet for teens an...

Annual Prom dress closet for teens and young women slated for Saturday

16 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

On Saturday Feb. 25, I Am Beautiful Movement will host their 2nd annual Prom Dress Closet from 8 a.m. -12 p.m. at Saditty Hair Extensions, 510 South Broadway in Tyler. I Am Beautiful Movement Prom Dress Closet is created to help teenage and young adult ladies to gain confidence, empowerment and feel beautiful on their Prom night by giving away dresses and accessories.

