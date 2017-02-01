Always a Horned Frog: 107-year-old recognized as oldest TCU alumna
Texas Christian University in Fort Worth recognized her as the school's oldest living alumna at a party at the Oak Brook Health Care Center in Whitehouse, near Tyler. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph , Gillespie went to Lon Morris College in Jacksonville and later pursued a degree in commerce and economics in Cowtown.
