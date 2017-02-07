AgriLife water well education program scheduled for March 2
Water is an important and precious resource in Texas. Do you have a water well on your property? The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Smith County will be host to a water well educational program on March 2. According to information from the Centers for Disease Control, up to 30 percent of U.S. households depend on private wells for drinking water.
