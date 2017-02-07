Additional Arrests in Conoco Robbery/Homicide Case Announced
Smith County Sheriff's Office detectives have announced the arrests of two additional suspects for assisting the suspects in the robbery/homicide at the Conoco station on the NNE Loop in Tyler on January 28, 2017. The two suspects that have been arrested are identified at Kiera Shasta Oliver, black female, twenty five years of age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Mon
|nighthawk
|266
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Bob Brackeen (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Buford
|13
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 1
|LOL
|12
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Jan 28
|Travler
|1
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC