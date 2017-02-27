4th annual Fresh 15 race slated for March 4
With 4,000 runners already registered, the 4th annual Fresh 15 race is gaining popularity year by year. According to Megan Riaz, Health and Wellness Coordinator for Brookshire Grocery Co., the race is about 500 racers ahead of years before.
