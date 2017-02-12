12-year-old arrested on public lewdness charge after complaints from...
A juvenile accused of touching several women inappropriately in the Brickstreet District has been taken into custody and processed into the Smith County Juvenile Detention Center. Throughout January, the Tyler Police Department has responded to several resident complaints about a 12-year-old boy in the area accused of inappropriately touching and making lewd comments to women on College Avenue and Lindsey Lane.
