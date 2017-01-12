Wreck on W Grande sends 1 to hospital in critical condition

Tyler police responded to a three vehicle crash in the 1500 block of W. Grande at 12:22 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. Officers have determined that a 2006 Nissan XTerra driven by 31-year-old Tiffany Pearson of Flint was traveling eastbound and lost control in a curve during a rain shower. She then slid sideways and traveled into the westbound lanes striking a GMC Sierra Pick-up and a VPG Taxi who were traveling westbound.

