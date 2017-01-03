Women in Tyler planning committee to host reception on Jan. 9.
The Women in Tyler planning committee will host a reception to introduce the 2017 honorees at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the McClendon House, 806 W. Houston St. in Tyler. The six honorees will be recognized at a luncheon at 11 a.m. March 23 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
