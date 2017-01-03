Women in Tyler planning committee to ...

Women in Tyler planning committee to host reception on Jan. 9.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Women in Tyler planning committee will host a reception to introduce the 2017 honorees at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the McClendon House, 806 W. Houston St. in Tyler. The six honorees will be recognized at a luncheon at 11 a.m. March 23 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drive in theater Jan 1 Macattack 1
Tom Perryman Dec 29 Inquisitor 3
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec 18 Ssh 37
Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11) Nov '16 Debam1356 19
Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15) Nov '16 Amymo 9
Joe Gorman (Aug '12) Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 3
News REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously... Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 4
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,576,958

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC