With no Trump-style incentives, Tyler lost its Carrier plant to Mexico
When air conditioner manufacturer Carrier Corp. announced in November it would keep hundreds of jobs slated for Mexico in Indiana instead, it felt personal to residents of the East Texas town of Tyler. Just three years ago, hundreds lost their jobs there when a Carrier plant shut down and relocated to Mexico.
