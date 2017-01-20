Very young children can use computers for early childhood at Tyler Public Library
Librarian Linda Gray of Tyler shows Christian McDowell,8, of Tyler how to operate one of the computers for children. Correspondent/Noah Morris Brooke Swans' 4-year-old son had never used a computer before she took him to Tyler Public Library and he sat in front of one of two early literacy model AWE computers set up for use by very young children.
