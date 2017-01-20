Very young children can use computers...

Very young children can use computers for early childhood at Tyler Public Library

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Librarian Linda Gray of Tyler shows Christian McDowell,8, of Tyler how to operate one of the computers for children. Correspondent/Noah Morris Brooke Swans' 4-year-old son had never used a computer before she took him to Tyler Public Library and he sat in front of one of two early literacy model AWE computers set up for use by very young children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr Wang 1,014
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan 6 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
Drive in theater Jan 4 leroy 2
Tom Perryman Dec 29 Inquisitor 3
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec 18 Ssh 37
Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11) Nov '16 Debam1356 19
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,691 • Total comments across all topics: 277,827,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC