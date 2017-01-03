UT Tyler welcomes new president Dr. M...

UT Tyler welcomes new president Dr. Michael Tidwell

16 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

During his second day on the job, new University of Texas at Tyler president Michael Tidwell was still getting to know staff and settling in before classes start on Jan. 17. "The goal is to gain a detailed understanding of the community and the campus," Tidwell said. "I want to get an understanding of the student body and what their needs are.

