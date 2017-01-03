UT Tyler welcomes new president Dr. Michael Tidwell
During his second day on the job, new University of Texas at Tyler president Michael Tidwell was still getting to know staff and settling in before classes start on Jan. 17. "The goal is to gain a detailed understanding of the community and the campus," Tidwell said. "I want to get an understanding of the student body and what their needs are.
