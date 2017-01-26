UT Tyler puts the art of graduate students on display

UT Tyler Masters of Fine Arts graduate student Jake Arnold displays his latest work in the Fine Arts Complex Gallery Master of Fine Arts/Fine Arts Thesis Student gallery's newest exhibition "Stratum Antithetical" UT Tyler Masters of Fine Arts graduate student Jake Arnold displays his latest work in the Fine Arts Complex Gallery Master of Fine Arts/Fine Arts Thesis Student gallery's newest exhibition "Stratum Antithetical" UT Tyler Masters of Fine Arts graduate student Jake Arnold displays his latest work in the Fine Arts Complex Gallery Master of Fine Arts/Fine Arts Thesis Student gallery's newest exhibition "Stratum Antithetical" For weeks on end, Jake Arnold turned his phone off, locked himself in a studio and picked up a chainsaw.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.