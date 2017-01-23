Updates coming to the Smith County Courthouse
On Tuesday, the Commissioners Court approved spending up to $5,500 for Tyler architect Mark A. Thacker to evaluate the plumbing and recommend upgrades to restroom facilities. The analysis will come with cost estimates for work, but commissioners emphasized they do not intend to do major repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Ssh
|37
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC