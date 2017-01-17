University of Texas at Tyler graduate students show art
Viral Discourse, a mixed-media sculpture by Brandon Witschi, is on view in an exhibition of graduate student art at The University of Texas at Tyler through Jan. 28, 2017. The Sacrifice by Christina Camin Blau is on view in an exhibition of graduate student art at The University of Texas at Tyler through Jan. 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Ssh
|37
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC