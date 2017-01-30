Tyler's FRESH 15 Road Race announces 2017 charity partners

January 25, 2017 Tyler, TX The FRESH 15 Road Race today announced a new charity program that will add a significant number of beneficiaries to the 15k, 5k and 1k event set for March 4. The newly branded charity program is entitled Every Runner Counts, due to the fact that 100 percent of registration proceeds from participants are given back to non-profits. "We award funding from the FRESH 15 to groups that exemplify the strength it takes to support every sense of the term 'family' passion, hope, dignity, belonging and protection all of which are vital to building lives that truly make a difference," said Trent Brookshire, executive sponsor for the event.

