Tyler's FRESH 15 Road Race announces 2017 charity partners
January 25, 2017 Tyler, TX The FRESH 15 Road Race today announced a new charity program that will add a significant number of beneficiaries to the 15k, 5k and 1k event set for March 4. The newly branded charity program is entitled Every Runner Counts, due to the fact that 100 percent of registration proceeds from participants are given back to non-profits. "We award funding from the FRESH 15 to groups that exemplify the strength it takes to support every sense of the term 'family' passion, hope, dignity, belonging and protection all of which are vital to building lives that truly make a difference," said Trent Brookshire, executive sponsor for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|Innocent people i...
|10
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Jan 28
|Travler
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC