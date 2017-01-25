Tyler Transit to extend service to airport, Henderson County through partnership
Tyler Transit will expand its service to the airport and areas outside the city through a partnership with a Henderson County private company. The Tyler City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Athens-based Chariot Bus Lines to add a stop to the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and to the Tyler Transit downtown depot on Oakwood Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Ssh
|37
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC