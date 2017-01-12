Tyler residents walk down MLK Jr. Blvd to remember Dr. King
As the group walked between Confederate and Palace avenues, they remembered the sacrifices and progress made by Dr. King. Speakers at the end of the walk reminded participants to always continue fighting for what they believe in.
