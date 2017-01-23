Tyler residents celebrate Arbor Day b...

Tyler residents celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees

Ken Wheeler, President of the Tyler Trees Committee, teaches the girls UT Tyler soccer team about how to properly plant trees. Correspondent/Noah Morris The TylerTrees Committee, Keep Tyler Beautiful and the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department hosted a tree-planting event to celebrate Arbor Day at Lindsey Park on Saturday.

