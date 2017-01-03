Tyler police searching for suspect wh...

Tyler police searching for suspect who robbed, assaulted 72-year-old

Officers responsed to reports of a robbery in the 1000 block of East Vance Street about 12:45 p.m. Monday. The victim, who had been out walking, said a vehicle pulled up next to him, and the driver, identified as a heavy set Hispanic male, exited the vehicle and displayed a handgun he had tucked in his waistband, according to a news release from Tyler police.

