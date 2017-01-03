Tyler police on a search to find susp...

Tyler police on a search to find suspect in game room robbery

13 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

On December 28 at 11:36 p.m. the Tyler Police Department responded to the Game Room located at 1515 S. Vine Street in reference to an aggravated robbery. The female clerk reported that she had been robbed at gunpoint by a Hispanic male approximately 5'10 with a heavy build.

