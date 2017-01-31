Tyler Police: No more game rooms in t...

Tyler Police: No more game rooms in the city

14 hrs ago

Back in December the Tyler police department sent out a letter to game rooms asking them to stop operation in part because gambling is illegal in Texas, and also because of robberies surrounding game rooms. Three weeks ago, police sent a final notice stating that if businesses didn't comply, legal action would be taken.

