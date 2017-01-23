Tyler Police Department's CRO Unit co...

Tyler Police Department's CRO Unit connects with citizens in various ways

Community Response Officers Oliver Hall , Ken Caudle and Sergeant Matt Leigeber participate in the Ask a Cop event held Thursday at Wal-Mart, 5050 Troup Highway. The primary duties of officers in the Community Response Unit include leading community policing efforts, community education and crime prevention.

