Tyler Police Department assistant chief retiring

After 30 plus years of service, Assistant Police Chief Steve Sharron is retiring. Please join the Police Department and City staff for a retirement celebration that will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Tyler Police Department, located at 711 W. Ferguson St. Steve Sharron was hired by the Tyler Police Department on October 1, 1986 after serving in the United States Marine Corps.

