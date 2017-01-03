Tyler Police Department assistant chief retiring
After 30 plus years of service, Assistant Police Chief Steve Sharron is retiring. Please join the Police Department and City staff for a retirement celebration that will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Tyler Police Department, located at 711 W. Ferguson St. Steve Sharron was hired by the Tyler Police Department on October 1, 1986 after serving in the United States Marine Corps.
