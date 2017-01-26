Tyler NAACP will ask for apology from city over Ricky Williams incident
Tyler Campbell, retired American football running back Ricky Williams, and Christian Campbell are pictured at Willow Brook Country Club during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017. The Tyler chapter of the NAACP will ask the city of Tyler to apologize to former NFL player Ricky Williams, who was briefly detained on Jan. 11 after police responded to a call about a suspicious person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 min
|pharts
|1,070
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Jan 14
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Ssh
|37
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC