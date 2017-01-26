Tyler NAACP will ask for apology from city over Ricky Williams incident

Tyler Campbell, retired American football running back Ricky Williams, and Christian Campbell are pictured at Willow Brook Country Club during the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler Wednesday Jan. 11, 2017. The Tyler chapter of the NAACP will ask the city of Tyler to apologize to former NFL player Ricky Williams, who was briefly detained on Jan. 11 after police responded to a call about a suspicious person.

