Tyler Music Coterie Scholarship auditions set for April 1

The Tyler Music Coterie's Hambrick/Mueller Young Musician of the Year Scholarship auditions are scheduled for April 1 at the First United Methodist Church sanctuary, 507 Broad St., in Chandler. Applicants must be 2017 graduating high school seniors who live within a 65-mile radius of Tyler and will enter a U.S. college or university as a music major this fall.

