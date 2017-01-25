Tyler man sentenced for drug trafficking violations

Chad Hollowell, 46, of Tyler, plead guilty on Sep. 24, 2015, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison on Wednesday by U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Catharina Haynes. According to information presented in court, in 2014, Hollowell and others trafficked more than 500 grams of methamphetamine through the Eastern District of Texas.

