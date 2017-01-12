Tyler ISD to host community input mee...

Tyler ISD to host community input meetings for proposed high school bond package

9 hrs ago

Community members will have a chance Saturday to hear more about Tyler ISD's proposed renovations to its two high schools and share feedback on a possible bond proposal. Saturday's meeting at 10 a.m. at Douglas Elementary School is the first of two such community meetings.

