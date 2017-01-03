Tyler community gathers to honor law enforcement
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith spoke at the ceremony stating that law enforcement is "a career in which you answer the call of service to others without recognition of others." Sheriff Smith also reminded the community of the law enforcement officers who were killed in 2016, including the 5 officers who were killed in the ambush attack in Dallas.
