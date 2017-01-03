Two famous Tyler-born musicians to be honored with historical markers on Tuesday
Willie Neal "County Boy" Johnson became was a famous gospel singer with a rootsy, bluesy style, while Arthur "Dooley" Wilson was a famous singers and percussionist who was in multiple films during Hollywood's Golden Era. Both will be honored at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Main Street Gallery, 110 W. Erwin St. in downtown Tyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
|Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11)
|Nov '16
|Debam1356
|19
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC