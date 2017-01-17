Traffic on I-20 EB near MM 591 to rem...

Traffic on I-20 EB near MM 591 to remain closed for several hours

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

A three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 East in the Kilgore area has shut down eastbound traffic, likely for several hours. A Hazmat crew is headed to the scene from Tyler to clean up oil and diesel fuel from the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Observer 1,045
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Sat Frustrated 265
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Jan 6 enyi16 30
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
Drive in theater Jan 4 leroy 2
Tom Perryman Dec 29 Inquisitor 3
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec 18 Ssh 37
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,465 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC