Traffic on I-20 EB near MM 591 to remain closed for several hours
A three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 East in the Kilgore area has shut down eastbound traffic, likely for several hours. A Hazmat crew is headed to the scene from Tyler to clean up oil and diesel fuel from the roadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Observer
|1,045
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Sat
|Frustrated
|265
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|enyi16
|30
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Drive in theater
|Jan 4
|leroy
|2
|Tom Perryman
|Dec 29
|Inquisitor
|3
|Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12)
|Dec 18
|Ssh
|37
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC