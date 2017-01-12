Traffic Alert : North Broadway and Gentry Parkway in Tyler shut down after accident
The Tyler Police Department is currently working an accident at the intersection of N. Broadway and Gentry Parkway. During this accident, a utility pole was broken and power lines are now down.
