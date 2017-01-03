Three East Texans indicted, charged i...

Three East Texans indicted, charged in the killing and disposal of a Tyler man

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Three East Texans who were arrested in September in connection to the killing of a 62-year-old Tyler man have been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury on charges ranging from tampering with evidence to murder. Rebecca Bond, 38, of Tyler, faces a murder charge, while her co-defendants Laurie Perry, 56, of Chandler, and Stanton Pearce, 54, of Tyler, were indicted for charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drive in theater 8 hr leroy 2
Tom Perryman Dec 29 Inquisitor 3
Dr Lloyd F. Mercer JR (Oct '12) Dec 18 Ssh 37
Clint Yeatts? (Sep '11) Nov '16 Debam1356 19
Tyler, Texas (Smith County) cover-up/murder (Apr '15) Nov '16 Amymo 9
Joe Gorman (Aug '12) Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 3
News REPORT: East Texas Child Murdered by Previously... Nov '16 grandmasnot2low 4
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,381 • Total comments across all topics: 277,610,546

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC