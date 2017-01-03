Three East Texans indicted, charged in the killing and disposal of a Tyler man
Three East Texans who were arrested in September in connection to the killing of a 62-year-old Tyler man have been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury on charges ranging from tampering with evidence to murder. Rebecca Bond, 38, of Tyler, faces a murder charge, while her co-defendants Laurie Perry, 56, of Chandler, and Stanton Pearce, 54, of Tyler, were indicted for charges of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
