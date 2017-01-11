Texas House gets an early taste of "bathroom bill" fight with Rep. Matt Schaefer's amendment

On the second day of the 85th Legislature in Austin, lawmakers in the House already found themselves sparring over who is allowed to use which bathroom under the pink dome. During a House floor debate on House Resolution 3, a standard housekeeping resolution that sets the rules for the people with access to the House chamber as well as salaries for certain Capitol employees, state Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, offered an amendment that would restrict people in the Capitol to using bathrooms that correspond to their biological sex.

