Tax time: Tuesday is the last day to pay property taxes without penalty

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The county tax office still has about a quarter of its levy to collect, said Smith County Tax Collector-Assessor Gary Barber. As of late last week, the office had collected 73 percent of the taxes owed, up 4.4 percent from last year, collecting $21 million more than this time-period in 2016.

