Suspects of Conoco gas station robbery arrested

On Saturday, January 28, at approximately 10:30 pm, arrest warrants were issued by Smith County Court at Law Judge Randall Rogers charging Lamarcus Hannah, 32 of Tyler, and Dameon Jamrc Mosley, 26 of Tyler, with Aggravated Robbery. Aggravated Robbery is a First Degree Felony which has a punishment range from 5 to 99 years to life in the Texas Department of Corrections.

