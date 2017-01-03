Smith Co. commissioners seeking new owners for downtown eyesore
A historic east Texas hotel that has become somewhat of an eyesore, could be seeing new life. Tuesday, Smith County approved hiring a real estate broker to market the sale of the old Carlton Hotel building in downtown Tyler.
