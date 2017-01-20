Shreveport to bring Mardi Gras Roadshow to Tyler on Jan. 27

The Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Roadshow is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at Stanley's Famous Pit Bar B-Q, 525 S. Beckham Ave. The event will include music by Dustin Becker and Chris Oliver and New Orleans-style jazz music from Sabine River Brass Band, slices of king cake, parade beads and giveaways, a news release from the tourism bureau said. "The purpose of this party is to welcome Carnival season and say a big 'thank you' to East Texans for their support of Mardi Gras festivities in Shreveport-Bossier over the years," said Brandy Evans, vice president of communications for the bureau, in a prepared statement.

