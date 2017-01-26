Ray Benson, Dale Watson to sing duets in Tyler on Jan. 27
Dale Watson and Ray Benson are scheduled to perform Jan. 27, 2017, at Liberty Hall in Tyler, Texas. Ray Benson and Dale Watson will be in Tyler on Jan. 27 on a tour promoting "Dale and Ray," their new album of classic country music duets and new music.
